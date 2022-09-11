Woman Dies After Being Impaled on Metal Fence in NYC Car Crash

A woman died Sunday morning after a bizarre crash impaled her against a metal fence on a New York City sidewalk two days prior, authorities said.

Police said the woman was on the sidewalk along Bronxdale Avenue Friday evening when an SUV mounted the curb and slammed into her and the side of an apartment building in the Bronx. It happened in the Pelham Parkway section of the borough around 6:30 p.m.

The driver, behind the wheel of a Lexus SUV, swerved to avoid hitting a van stopped in the intersection, city transit officials said. He continued through the intersection and up onto the curb, where he struck the the woman.

FDNY officials said the 45-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries wasn't immediately clear.

Pauline Nirecaj, 59, was outside her apartment building when police say she was struck and impaled by the fence lining the exterior of the building. She was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition and died Sunday morning, NYPD officials said.

The driver was not arrested, and officials did not indicate whether there was any criminality at play.