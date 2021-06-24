WHITESTONE

Woman Dead After Struck by Pick-Up in Queens Intersection While Holding 19-Month-Old Child

Crime scene tape
Getty images

A pick-up truck struck and killed a woman who was crossing an intersection in Queens while holding a 19-month-old infant Friday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. in Whitestone at the intersection of a Cross Island Expressway service road and 150th Street, according to police. The 58-year-old woman, later identified by police as Insook Rol, was struck by the 2015 GMC Sierra while walking northbound in the crosswalk, holding the infant girl.

The unlicensed driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old Angelo Graci, was attempting to turn left onto the service road from 150th Street when he struck the woman and child, police said.

When first responders arrived at the scene, Rol was unconscious and unresponsive. She was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where she died. The young child she was holding was conscious and alert at the scene, and was in stable condition at Long Island Jewish Cohen's Children's Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Graci remained at the scene following the incident, and was taken into custody. In addition to driving without a license, police charged him with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

WHITESTONEQueenspedestrian struck
