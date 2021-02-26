Woman Cuffed in Toddler's NYC Subway Beatdown: Cops

A 56-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a 2-year-old boy multiple times in the face on a subway in Harlem last weekend.
Police said Friday that Elizabeth Galarza had been charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child in the attack on the toddler on a northbound C train entering the 116th Street station around 3 p.m. Saturday.
The toddler suffered redness to the face and was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said. Galarza's relationship to the child wasn't immediately clear, nor was it known if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
