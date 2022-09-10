Woman Critically Impaled on Metal Fence in NYC Car Crash

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after an SUV slammed into the side of an apartment building in the Bronx, sending the woman into a metal fence, authorities said.

Police said the driver lost control and jumped the curb on Bronxdale Avenue near Cruger Avenue in the Pelham Parkway section of the borough around 6:30 p.m.

The 59-year-old woman on the sidewalk was struck by the vehicle and pinned against a metal fence surrounding the apartment building. She was removed and rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition, police said.

FDNY officials said the driver of the Lexus SUV, a 45-year-old male, was also taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver had been traveling on Bronxdale Avenue when he swerved to avoid hitting a van stopped in the intersection, city transit officials said. He continued through the intersection and up onto the curb, where he struck the woman.

The driver was not arrested, and officials did not indicate whether there was any criminality at play.