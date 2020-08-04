Long Island

Woman Crashes Into 2 Young NY Boys on Bicycles, Flees Scene: Police

A 31-year-old Long Island woman has been arrested for allegedly driving into two boys on bicycles, seriously injuring both of them, and fleeing the scene, police say.

Shannon Palmer was cuffed outside her Hauppauge home early Tuesday, less than 12 hours after she allegedly hit two boys riding their bikes on the shoulder of Express Drive North in Ronkonkoma.

Troy Russell, 9, had to be airlifted to a hospital. A 12-year-old boy, Toriano Jamison, was taken to a hospital via ambulance for treatment of serious injuries. A third boy, a 6-year-old, who had been riding his bike with them wasn't hurt.

Palmer was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury. She is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday. No information on an attorney for her was immediately available.

