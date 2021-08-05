Woman Choked Out, Slammed Into Seats in Attempted NYC Subway Rape: Cops

A 40-year-old woman sitting on a northbound C train in Manhattan was approached by a stranger who demanded her property, slammed her into train seats and choked her unconscious before trying to rape her this week, cops say.

The victim was on the train as it approached the 168th Street-Broadway station shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. It started with an apparent robbery attempt, then turned violent -- and into a sex crime, according to the NYPD.

The suspect dragged the woman onto the subway platform when the train stopped at 168th Street and fled the area. The woman was evaluated at the scene.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.