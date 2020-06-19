Woman Choked Out in Sex Attack Ambush Near NYC Playground in Broad Daylight

Police are looking for a man who ambushed a 28-year-old woman in a Manhattan park in the middle of an afternoon last week, dragging her into pushes and choking her unconscious before ripping off her jewelry, authorities say.

The woman was walking near the Highbridge Park Playground around 3:15 p.m. June 4 when she was attacked from behind. Once she recovered from the choke, police say the suspect forced her to perform a sex on him before he ran off.

The woman was treated at a hospital and released. Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.