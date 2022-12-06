Woman Choked, Dragged from Behind in Attack at Brooklyn Subway Station: Police

A woman sitting on a bench at a Brooklyn subway station was attacked from behind by a group who choked and dragged her away, police said.

The scary incident took place at the Grand Army Plaza station in Prospect Heights around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to police. The 25-year-old victim was on the southbound platform for a 2 train, sitting on a bench, when the group of five young men came up to her.

After surrounding the woman, the group grabbed the woman by the neck and dragged her away, police said. They then took off from the station, according to police. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene and is expected to recover.

The group of attackers has not been identified, and no arrests have yet been made, but police released security camera images of the alleged suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.