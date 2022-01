Emergency crews recovered the bodies of a woman and child early Tuesday from a car submerged in a New Jersey pond, authorities say.

A passerby saw the car in the waters of New Market Pond near Stelton Road and Lakeview Avenue in Piscataway around dawn, though authorities are not sure how long it had been there.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

No details on the recovered people were immediately available, nor was it clear what caused the car to go into the water.

The investigation is ongoing.