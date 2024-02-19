Woman booted from NYC pet store for kicking kennels slaps tourist in bizarre exit

A typical afternoon at a New York City pet shop took an unexpected twist when a woman allegedly started kicking at a number of kennels inside. But the outburst didn't stop there.

The whole ordeal only lasted a few moments -- mostly caught on camera -- and ended with a brutal assault against another person perusing to store.

First, cops say the woman started kicking kennels filled with puppies and when she was asked to leave by the store's manager, police say the woman directed her anger somewhere else -- and slapped a woman before walking out of the shop.

The video starts with Citipups employees telling the woman to leave the Chelsea store, but when she notices someone's recording, she smacks the phone.

The woman moves toward the exit but stops briefly to slap a woman, a tourist visiting from Texas, across the face. Her head flys back, obviously hurt by the assault, but her attacker isn't done yet.

The video then shows the woman reach the door and turn around to spit in the direction of the woman she just slapped.

"It's just nuts," store manager Emilio Ortiz said.

Ortiz witnessed the bizarre encounter, and he's also the person who captured it all on camera.

"Her hitting that woman in the face and walking out. She had nothing to do with it. That was that lady's first time in New York. First day, she's visiting New York and to get assaulted by some random person," Ortiz explained.

Ortiz said on Saturday the pet shop was packed and before his camera began rolling it was a regular day. People were milling about, admiring the dogs.

Then, all of a sudden, the now wanted woman started kicking the kennels. The dogs were startled but unharmed.

The tourist, on the other hand, was badly injured. The slap left her with a bloody nose and lots of facial swelling.

Police are still trying to track down the woman, who they say could face an assault charge.