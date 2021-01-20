Woman Bitten on Face, Robbed After Argument in Manhattan Liquor Store

Police are looking for three unidentified men they say got into an argument with a 31-year-old woman at a Manhattan liquor store, beat her up when she left and bit her on the forehead before stealing her $750 iPhone, authorities say.

The woman was in the liquor store on West 128th Street in Harlem shortly before 6 p.m. Monday when cops say two of the suspects started to argue with her. It's not clear what they were fighting about, but the woman left the store. The two men followed her outside, where they were joined by the third man, police say.

The trio then proceeded to kick the woman repeatedly; one bit her on the forehead, breaking the skin and leaving her with a bite mark on her face. They then grabbed her iPhone 11 and ran off. The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects inside the store and footage outside that shows them surround the woman. Grainy video later shows what appears to be the attack in front of a white vehicle on the street, just off the curb.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.