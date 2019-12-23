Woman Bites Target Employee Before Running Off With Stolen Items: Police

Police on Long Island are searching for a woman who allegedly bit a Target employee before running off with stolen items.

The woman entered the Target on Pond Path in South Setauket on Nov. 22 and took various household items, Suffolk County police said Monday. When she was about the store, she bit a store employee.

The merchandise she took was valued at around $740, according to police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has offered a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the woman's arrest.