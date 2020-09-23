Brooklyn

Woman Beaten on NYC Subway for Alerting Snoozing Rider to Theft Attempt: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say attacked a good Samaritan who awoke a sleeping subway rider when she noticed a theft attempt on the train over the weekend, authorities say.

The woman was riding a southbound 'D' train from Columbus Circle around 5:30 a.m. Sunday when she saw the man try to take a backpack from a snoozing rider, police said Wednesday. She woke the passenger up -- and the suspect got angry.

He allegedly attacked her, repeatedly kicking her in the face and body before he got off the train at Union Square.

The victim sustained multiple non life-threatening injuries to her head and body and was treated at NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, authorities say.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect jumping a subway turnstile the day of the attack. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

