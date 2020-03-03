Woman Beaten, Nearly Raped in Brutal NYC Street Ambush

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly sneaked up behind a 30-year-old woman as she was walking home in Brooklyn, punched her in the head and then continued to beat her -- and attempt to rape her -- as she lay on the ground early Sunday, authorities say.

The victim was blindsided by her attacker near Saint James and Lefferts places in Clinton Hill around 4 a.m. She fell to the ground after being punched in the head; then the man kept punching her and tried to sexually assault her as she lay on the pavement, authorities say.

She fought back and eventually the suspect ran off with her backpack. The woman was taken to a hospital with a head laceration and bruising and swelling to her head and neck area. She has since been released.

Police released surveillance video that shows the suspect running down the street. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.