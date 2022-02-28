Wakefield

Woman Attacked With Feces to the Face

DCPI

Police say a 43-year-old woman was struck in the face and back of the head with human feces while in the subway on February 21.

Officers say it was around 5 p.m. when the woman, who was sitting on a bench on the platform of the East 241 Street subway station, was attacked by an unidentified man.

In video of the incident released by police, the man can be seen holding what appears to be a black plastic bag as he approaches her, before mashing that hand into the victim’s face.

The man fled the scene. No arrests have been made. 

