Anti-Asian violence

Woman Attacked on Subway in Latest Episode of Anti-Asian Violence

Police say a man made anti-Asian statements to the woman and then smashed her cell phone

Hate crime suspect on subway
NYPD

The NYPD is investigating yet another incident of anti-Asian violence on the subway system, this time a woman who was verbally abused and had her phone knocked away and smashed.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 7 train in Flushing. Police say the suspect was sitting across from a 35-year-old woman and began making anti-Asian statements to her.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She subsequently began filming the suspect with her phone, allegedly prompting him to make more statements, slap the phone out of her hand, then pick it up and smash it.

News

Rockland County 3 hours ago

Body of Missing Rockland County Firefighter Found Under Scorched Nursing Home

racism 6 hours ago

Video Shows Woman Shout Racial Slurs at Black Cashier After Refusing to Wear Mask at NYC Bakery

The woman fled to another train car; the man got off the train and disappeared. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Authorities described the suspect as 6'4" tall, about 180 pounds, with a slim build, brown eyes and a dark complexion. He was wearing multi-colored camouflage overalls, yellow Nike sneakers and a green hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The incident is the latest in an increasing trend of attacks against Asians all over the city, from verbal abuse to physical violence. Police have recorded more than two dozen such attacks so far this year alone.

Among the incidents in just the last 10 days:

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Anti-Asian violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us