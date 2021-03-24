Woman Attacked on Subway in Latest Episode of Anti-Asian Violence

The NYPD is investigating yet another incident of anti-Asian violence on the subway system, this time a woman who was verbally abused and had her phone knocked away and smashed.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 7 train in Flushing. Police say the suspect was sitting across from a 35-year-old woman and began making anti-Asian statements to her.

She subsequently began filming the suspect with her phone, allegedly prompting him to make more statements, slap the phone out of her hand, then pick it up and smash it.

The woman fled to another train car; the man got off the train and disappeared. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Authorities described the suspect as 6'4" tall, about 180 pounds, with a slim build, brown eyes and a dark complexion. He was wearing multi-colored camouflage overalls, yellow Nike sneakers and a green hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The incident is the latest in an increasing trend of attacks against Asians all over the city, from verbal abuse to physical violence. Police have recorded more than two dozen such attacks so far this year alone.

Among the incidents in just the last 10 days: