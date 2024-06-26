Woman attacked by two bat-wielding assailants on the Lower East Side in broad daylight

A woman walking on the Lower East Side said she was attacked multiple times by two people with a baseball bat on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The 58-year-old woman, Yanon Shi, was left beaten with bruises to her leg and swelling to her head, according to police. The scary attack happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Monroe Street near Franklin Ave.

Shi was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital for treatment and is recovering at home. She spoke to NBC New York by phone through her granddaughter who translated for her, since Shi speaks Chinese.

Shi said she can't walk and is so uncomfortable from her injuries.

"She needs someone to help her walk. She needs something to hold her up and her legs hurt," her granddaughter said.

The two masked men ran up to her, one punched her in the head and the other used a bat. She fell and one of the men hit her over and over. They didn't steal anything, they just ran away, Shi said.

She's from Staten Island and was in the city to visit a daycare. She's confused why the attack happened and thinks it must have been random.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing. Shi wants the suspects caught as soon as possible.

"She doesn't want the people around her to have the same experience. Same thing happen to them," her granddaughter said.