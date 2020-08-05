Nassau County

Woman Arrested in Hit-And-Run of Long Island Boy on Scooter

A 33-year-old Long Island woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting an 11-year-old boy riding his scooter with her truck and fleeing the scene, authorities said Wednesday.

Laura Nucatola, of East Meadow, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury. She allegedly hit the boy on Eastgate Road in Massapequa around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, leaving him with "multiple serious injuries," police said. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Nucatola is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday. Information on a possible attorney for her wasn't immediately available.

It was the first of two hit-and-runs involving young boys on Long Island in less than 48 hours. Later, a 31-year-old woman was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident that left two boys on bicycles badly hurt in Ronkonkoma.

