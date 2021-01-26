Woman Arrested in Death of 2-Month-Old Boy at Midtown Hotel

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on multiple counts of assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17 in connection with the death of a baby boy in midtown Manhattan over the weekend, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call of an unconscious infant in a room at the Candlewood Suites in Times Square, an extended stay hotel on 39th Street, around noon Sunday found 2-month-old Antonio Diaz unresponsive.

The baby, who had no obvious signs of trauma, was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The woman arrested has been identified as Alyssa Owens. Her relationship to the child wasn't immediately confirmed, but the NYPD listed both their latest known addresses as the same -- that extended stay hotel in Times Square.

She was cuffed a day after the baby's death. One police official with knowledge of the case tells News 4 authorities are looking into whether Owens may have slammed the baby into something. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the infant's cause of death.

No information on a possible attorney for Owens was immediately available.