Woman arrested after seen on camera ditching dog on Westchester County street

A woman who was seen on video dumping a dog on the side of a road in Westchester County before driving off has been arrested, according to officials.

The county's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said that Marissa Levy was arrested Wednesday and charged with animal abandonment after an anonymous caller identified her. It comes after the group had posted a video to its Facebook page from the June 11 incident in New Rochelle.

The video shows the woman's white SUV stopped on the side of the road. She gets out and walks around to the passenger's side door and opens it. A Labrador retriever pops out and starts sniffing the grass. The woman then walks back around the vehicle, gets in the driver's seat and takes off, leaving the dog trotting confusedly after her.

The dog, named Rosie, thankfully was found soon after by a Good Samaritan who then adopted her.