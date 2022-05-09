Woman Arrested After NYPD Car Slams Into Pole, Bursts Into Flames

Two police officers were hurt after another car sped past them as they responded to a job, sending their vehicle into a pole before it caught fire, authorities say.

The officers weren't said to have been badly hurt in the crash, which happened near 64th Street and Eighth Avenue in Brooklyn around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a woman was driving the vehicle that authorities allege caused the accident. She allegedly failed to yield to the police vehicle as it responded to a scene. The cruiser ended up slamming into a pole and burst into flames.

The officers had only minor injuries, officials said. The 39-year-old woman behind the wheel of the other vehicle initially fled the scene but later returned, police said.

She was taken into custody for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury.

No other details were immediately available.