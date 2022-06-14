Bedford Park

Woman and 2 Dogs Critically Injured in Bronx Hit-And-Run: Police

NBC New York

A woman who was out walking her two dogs in the Bronx was struck by a hit-and-run driver, leaving all three critically hurt, according to police.

The victim was near the corner of Grand Concourse and Mosholu Parkway in the Bedford Park neighborhood, police said, when an Audi slammed into her as she was with two dogs.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, while the dogs were taken to a nearby animal hospital. All three were said to be in critical condition, according to police.

The vehicle took off after the incident, and police are searching for the driver. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Bedford ParkBronxhit and run
