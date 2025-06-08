Washington

Woman and 1-month-old son reported missing from Washington, Conn.

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police are searching for a woman and her 1-month-old son who are reported missing from Washington, Connecticut, on Sunday.

Troopers said a Silver Alert was issued for 27-year-old Sadie Fleming who was last seen leaving her home on foot with her infant son, Hudson.

Fleming and her son have been missing since early Sunday morning.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to state police, Fleming has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact Troop L at (860) 626-7900.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Washington
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us