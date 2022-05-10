Queens

Woman, an NYPD Vet, Killed in NYC Apartment Identified as Cops Zero in on Alleged Killer

The woman who was shot in the head, who has been a civilian member of the NYPD for more than a decade, died, while her neighbor, shot twice in the torso after going to check on her, is hospitalized, police say

By Pei-Sze Cheng and Myles Miller

Authorities identified the longtime civilian member of the NYPD who was found shot in the head in her Queens apartment Monday as 51-year-old Migdalia Ortega -- and they say they now know who they are looking for in her killing.

Police identified 55-year-old Pedro Cintron as the suspect in the death of Ortega, who was found shot in her third-floor apartment on Fresh Pond Road, near Palmetto Street, in Ridgewood that morning. A 48-year-old neighbor who went upstairs to check on Ortega after hearing commotion was also shot -- twice.

The neighbor is expected to survive, though she suffered bullet wounds to her abdomen and her shoulder and remains hospitalized, police have said.

Now authorities are turning their attention to finding the alleged shooter. Cintron was the boyfriend of Ortega, and police have said the woman's death appears to have stemmed from some sort of domestic incident. She worked in information technology at NYPD headquarters for 11 years and had relatives on the force.

Police believe that Cintron got into a black vehicle and sped off after the shooting. They released images of him (below). Anyone with information on Cintron's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police are searching for 55-year-old Pedro Cintron in connection to the shooting
