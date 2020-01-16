Woman ‘Acting Out’ on MTA Bus Leaps Off Before Driver Stops, Gets Killed by It: Cops

A woman was kicked off an MTA bus in Brooklyn for what witnesses described as "acting out," kicking at chairs and windows, then was struck and killed by the vehicle, which hadn't come to a complete stop, police say.

The driver went to pull the bus over to let her off near Avenue P and Flatbush Avenue around 9 a.m. Thursday, but the woman allegedly yanked the doors open and jumped out as the vehicle was still in motion.

She then hit a pole of some sort and bounced back into the street, where she was hit, according to police. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

News 4 is reaching out to the MTA for comment.