Woman Accused of Shoving 2-Year-Old Girl Is Arrested, Charged With Assault: NYPD

New York City police have arrested a woman who was accused of shoving a 2-year-old girl, causing the toddler to fall and hit her head on the pavement.

The young girl was walking with her mother on 200 block of East 198th Street in the Bronx on the morning of Aug. 24 when Shoshannah Johnson allegedly approached them from behind, police said. The 32-year-old woman, who police say is homeless, then randomly pushed the girl to the ground.

Nearby surveillance video captured the moment it happened and the girl's mother scrambled to make sure the girl was alright.

Police say Johnson was charged with assault, acting in manner injurious to a child and reckless endangerment.