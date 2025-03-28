Connecticut woman accused of holding stepson captive for 20 years due back in court

Kimberly Sullivan, a Waterbury woman who is accused of locking her emaciated stepson in a room in their home and starving him for decades, is due court on Friday and she is expected to enter a plea of not guilty.

Sullivan made a brief court appearance on Wednesday morning that lasted only 50 seconds.

Her defense team said the state notified her attorney that it planned on filing a motion to modify the conditions of release or request the court to do so.

The state did file a motion that day that includes a request that the condition of her release include electronic monitoring with house arrest or GPS monitoring.

Police have not identified the victim to protect his privacy.

Firefighters found him on the night of Feb. 17 when they responded to the two-story Colonial home at 2 Blake St. in Waterbury when they were dispatched to put out a fire.

Video from that call showed Sullivan outside the home.

Firefighters said they found her stepson in the fetal position on the floor in the kitchen.

At first, they thought he was child.

The victim, who is 32 years old, weighs only 68 pounds, police said.

Firefighters picked him up, brought him outside and put him in an ambulance.

What the man told the first responders shocked them, police said when they held a news conference about the arrest of his stepmother.

He told first responders that he had been locked in the house for his entire life and set the fire because he wanted his freedom, according to the arrest warrant.

Weeks after the fire, police charged 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan with assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, cruelty to persons and reckless endangerment in the first degree. She was released on $300,000 bond.

She has denied the allegations and has not yet entered a plea.

That is expected to happen on Friday.

Sullivan’s attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, has said his client maintains her innocence and the allegations are serious, they are not true and the state has to prove them in court.

“Those allegations are made by one person. I understand the whole world has jumped on those allegations and has already convinced my client, but the good thing about America is that is not how we work,” he said.

The victim’s biological mother, Tracy Vallerand, was in the courtroom on Wednesday to show support for her son as his stepmother’s case goes before the court.

“It’s just disgusting that she’s allowed on the streets right now,” Vallerand said outside of court on Wednesday.

Vallerand said the last time she saw her son was when he was 6 months old.

During an exclusive sit-down interview with NBC Connecticut, Vallerand said she gave up custody of her son shortly after his birth in 1993 because she was struggling after losing custody of her daughter, the victim’s half sister, Heather Tessman. three years earlier.

"We should actually start when Heather was born, because that’s pretty much where it all began," Vallerand said. "One day I was at work. I got called up that Heather was being taken to the hospital. DCF (the state Department of Children & Families) took her, said she had shaken baby syndrome."

Vallerand said her daughter's father was charged with the crime, both of them lost custody and Tessman grew up with foster parents.

Vallerand said she was thinking, “that I was giving my son a better chance at a full life.”

He went on to live with his father and Kimberly Sullivan.

The father died in January 2024 and the victim told police that the abuse, which started when he was 3, got worse after his father’s death, according to the arrest warrant for Sullivan.

Vallerand said she made many attempts to get back into her son's life and she and her daughter had been looking for him for years.

She only found out where he was when her sister called her to tell her that she saw news of him being rescued on television, she said.

When Vallerand saw Sullivan in court, she was “disgusted,” she said and added that other family members, including the siblings who were living in the house, are complicit as well.

“The two daughters also knew that he was there. They didn’t say anything, they’re complicit. Even the daughter’s boyfriend that knew he was there. They all need to be charged,” Vallerand said.

Vallerand and Tessman have not yet spoken with the victim and said they don’t know where he is now, but they will continue to show up to support him.

"When he is healthier and he's stronger, if he wants relationship with me, I am right here. I'm not going anywhere," Vallerand said.

