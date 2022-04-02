Woman, 86, Suffers Severe Head Injury After Being Hit By Scooter on NYC Street: Cops

An 86-year-old woman is fighting for her life after having been struck by a scooter in Manhattan on Friday -- an impact that left her with head trauma.

Police say they received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. and when they responded to the scene near the intersection of East 104 Street and Third Avenue, they found the woman lying on the ground with head trauma.

According to police, a preliminary investigation determined that a 35-year-old woman operating a stand-up electric scooter allegedly struck the pedestrian who was walking southbound on Third Avenue attempting to cross East 104 Street.

EMS responded and took the pedestrian to Metropolitan Hospital in critical condition with head trauma. Due to the severity of the injury, she was later transported to Bellevue Hospital for further treatment, police said.

The 35-year-old motorist remained on scene and no arrests have taken place at this time since the incident appears to not have been criminal in nature.

The investigation is ongoing.