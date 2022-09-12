Woman, 77, Knocked Out Cold During NYC Toy Thief's Dash to Bookstore Exit

A toy thief making a mad dash out of a Manhattan Barnes & Noble slammed into a 77-year-old woman at the exit, knocking her out cold, authorities said.

Cameras at the store across from Union Square captured the man lift two Funko Pop! toys from a shelf and head for the front doors of the bookstore where he was stopped by security, police said.

The video released by police shows the toy thief flee from the employees and bolt for the exit doors, knocking down the 77-year-old woman as he escaped with $35 worth of merchandise.

Police said the woman smacked her head on the ground and lost consciousness. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

NYPD officials said the robbery took place around 12:20 p.m. Saturday at the store on East 17th Street.

Investigators were looking for a man in his 20s, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, gray sneakers and a black bag.