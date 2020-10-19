Woman, 73, Pushed Onto Tracks at Brooklyn Subway Station After Dispute

A 73-year-old woman was pushed onto the subway tracks at a Brooklyn subway station after a dispute between two men about smoking, law enforcement sources said.

The woman was at the Clinton-Washington Avenues station on the C line in Clinton Hill before 2 p.m. Monday when the incident occurred, police source said. A man was smoking as he was on the downtown platform, and got into an argument with the woman's 30-year-old grandson, according to sources.

That dispute soon got physical, and the woman was shoved onto the tracks somehow, police sources said. A train operator saw the woman on the tracks and was able to bring the train to a stop, though it was not clear if the train made contact with her.

The woman was transported to the hospital, and she is expected to recover. Train service was interrupted for hours following the incident.

Police were at the scene soon after, and were looking for surveillance video of the suspect as the evening wore on.