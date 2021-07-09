Woman, 67, Knocked Down by Car in Queens Before MTA Bus Ran Her Over: NYPD

An investigation is underway into how two separate drivers could have run down a 67-year-old woman in Queens and left her in the middle of the road, where she was found dead.

There seem to be more questions than answers more than 12 hours after the fatal incident. The scene, mostly cleared beyond some leftover caution tape, was quiet Friday as detectives searched the neighborhood for any video to help piece together the incident.

Caroline Connors, 67, was found on Eliot Avenue in Middle Village around 1 a.m. Friday after she was tragically struck by a sedan and city bus. Police say neither driver stayed at the scene.

First police say the sedan knocked Connors to the ground, then the MTA bus ran her over.

Connors lived right around the corner where a neighbor says she was coping after her daughter died very recently.

According to police, Connors was in the roadway in front of 69-82 Eliot Avenue when the sedan knocked her down. It’s not clear how much time transpired before the bus ran her over.

A detective spent Friday afternoon door-knocking for surveillance video that might have captured images of the sedan and bus, both of which left the scene. Police are looking into whether either driver knew they hit Connors.

A spokesperson for the MTA said the transit agency is "fully cooperating" with the NYPD's investigation.