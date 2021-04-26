Assault

Woman, 61, Bitten on Head, Punched Repeatedly in Wild Subway Rush Hour Attack

She was treated for her injuries at a hospital and released following the April 8 attack on the Q train

subway bite suspect
Handout

Police are looking for a man who bit a 61-year-old woman on the head and punched her multiple times on a northbound Q train during an afternoon rush hour earlier this month, authorities said.

It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged prior to the biting and fist attack on the train as it approached Atlantic Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on April 8.

The suspect got off the train once it stopped at Atlantic and ran off. The woman he attacked was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

AssaultBrooklynCRIME STOPPERSsubway crimeQ train
