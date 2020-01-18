Woman, 60, Fatally Struck Crossing Long Island Road: Police

What to Know A 60-year-old woman was crossing a road in West Babylon on Friday evening when a driver hit her, police said

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police

The driver hadn't been charged as of Saturday morning; an investigation is ongoing

A driver hit and killed a 60-year-old woman on Long Island Friday evening, police say.

Paula James, was crossing Little East Neck Road, just north of 12th Street in West Babylon, around 5:50 p.m. when a driver traveling north on Little East Neck Road in a 2006 Kia hit her, Suffolk County police said.

James was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The 55-year-old driver wasn’t injured and hasn’t been charged, according to police.

Police didn’t immediately provide any additional information about the incident. An investigation is ongoing.