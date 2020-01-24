Woman, 6-Year-Old Granddaughter Died in NJ House Fire: Authorities

A woman and her 6-year-old granddaughter were the two people killed in a fire at a New Jersey duplex this week, authorities announced Friday.

However it was still not clear what caused the fire that was reported around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in Edison.

Kathleen O'Callahan, 56, of Edison, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her granddaughter died at a hospital later that day. The 6-year-old girl's name has not been released.

Authorities have not said whether either victim lived at the 2 1/2 story home on Jill Court, or what caused their deaths. The inferno appeared to have started on the lower levels and spread to the higher floor, leaving a hole in the ceiling and causing extensive damage.

A dog was also killed in the fire, which firefighters were able to put out by 4 p.m.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.