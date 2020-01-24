New Jersey

Woman, 6-Year-Old Granddaughter Died in NJ House Fire: Authorities

Kathleen O'Callahan, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her granddaughter died at a hospital later that day

By Gaby Acevedo

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A woman and her 6-year-old granddaughter were the two people killed in a fire at a New Jersey duplex this week, authorities announced Friday.

However it was still not clear what caused the fire that was reported around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in Edison.

Kathleen O'Callahan, 56, of Edison, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her granddaughter died at a hospital later that day. The 6-year-old girl's name has not been released.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

child abuse 56 mins ago

NYPD Cop, Fiancee Charged With Murder in Mystery Death of 8-Year-Old Long Island Boy

Giants 7 hours ago

‘Giant Among Giants’: Eli Manning Bids Farewell After 16 Years

Authorities have not said whether either victim lived at the 2 1/2 story home on Jill Court, or what caused their deaths. The inferno appeared to have started on the lower levels and spread to the higher floor, leaving a hole in the ceiling and causing extensive damage.

A dog was also killed in the fire, which firefighters were able to put out by 4 p.m.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyfire
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us