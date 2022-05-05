Woman, 4 Men Wanted in $45,000 Manhattan Art Gallery Heist

Police are looking for a woman and four men who allegedly conspired to steal a portfolio of art worth about $45,000 from a Manhattan gallery last month.

The heist at Fergus McCafferty Gallery on West 26th Street dates back to April 14, but the NYPD shared its first details on the case Wednesday.

According to investigators, the woman and two of the men went into the gallery around 8 p.m. that night and took the portfolio, which contained 27 photographs of art. The other two men allegedly were working as their accomplices, police said.

Once in possession of the portfolio, the five took off southbound on Ninth Avenue. No injuries were reported. Police released surveillance footage of the suspects (above) that shows them apparently laughing as they walk down the sidewalk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.