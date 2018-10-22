 In Photos: Witches Put Hex on Judge Kavanaugh in Brooklyn as a Christian Protest Marches Outside - NBC New York
In Photos: Witches Put Hex on Judge Kavanaugh in Brooklyn as a Christian Protest Marches Outside

Modern day witches held a public hex on the Supreme Court's newly appointed associate justice in Brooklyn this weekend.

The occult bookstore Catland hosted the hex on Saturday, and asked all participating to “bring their rage” against Brett Kavanaugh.

The widely advertised event brought a large crowd of practicing witches, curious onlookers and Christian protesters. As the witches performed the hex inside the occult bookstore, protesters holding religious signs shouted bible verses outside. Scroll down for images.

