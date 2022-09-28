Winter Village at Bryant Park 2022 to Return to NYC With a Pre-Halloween Date

The autumn season may have just kicked off, but we are mere weeks away from a beloved holiday staple.

Bank of America's Winter Village at Bryant Park is set to return to New York City on Oct. 28.

The open-air holiday market will open daily through Jan. 2, 2023, and will feature over 170 new and returning merchants.

Although the Holiday Shops close in January, Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will remain open with other winter activities -- like the ice skating rink -- until March 5, 2023.

Skate rental tickets can now be reserved online.

Over the coming days, Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will announce this year’s holiday market merchants as well as dining options and upcoming seasonal programming.

Additionally, four New York City minority-owned small businesses with annual revenues of $1 million or less will be selected to showcase their products in a rent-free booth as part of this season's Holiday Shops. These businesses will be revealed at a later date.

