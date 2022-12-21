Storm Team 4

Flying for the Holidays? Check NY Area Airport Delays Here — and Good Luck

Lake effect snow and winter storm warnings are in effect for tens of thousands, and wind chills are going to be dangerous

By NBC New York Staff

Severe weather can cause flight changes at major New York area airports -- and this approaching storm is a doozy.

If you're traveling for the holidays, it is important to not only check weather updates, but also the status of your flights -- directly with the airlines you're using. A high-impact winter storm is expected to hit Thursday into Friday, potentially causing power outages, airline delays and cancellations and making overall travel treacherous for an extended time.

Get the latest forecast details here. Scroll down to see if your flight has been delayed or canceled.

NEWARK LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
LAGUARDIA AIRPORT

