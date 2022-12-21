Flying for the Holidays? Check NY Area Airport Delays Here — and Good Luck

Severe weather can cause flight changes at major New York area airports -- and this approaching storm is a doozy.

If you're traveling for the holidays, it is important to not only check weather updates, but also the status of your flights -- directly with the airlines you're using. A high-impact winter storm is expected to hit Thursday into Friday, potentially causing power outages, airline delays and cancellations and making overall travel treacherous for an extended time.

Get the latest forecast details here. Scroll down to see if your flight has been delayed or canceled.