Winter Olympics Giving You Curling Fever? Where You Can Try Your Hand At It in NYC

Think you've got what it takes to get the hammer right on the button in the final end? Do you have any idea what any of those terms even mean?

Well if you do or don't, it doesn't matter — you can still have a lot of fun trying your hand at curling this year. That's right, the beloved Olympic sport is available at a couple of city locations, so everyone can do their best John Schuster impression and see if they've got what it takes to win on the ice (sort of).

To get into the spirit of the Winter Olympics, the M Social Hotel in Times Square has turned part of their rooftop bar into a curling rink. Inside a heated tent at Beast and Butterflies, amateur curlers can make reservations to toss the rock at their iceless rink for $30 per person. Each guest gets a complimentary Bacardi-spiked warm apple cider cocktail.

"We are thrilled to introduce this fun, new offering to our guests and bring our community together in a safe and exciting outdoor setting," the hotel said in a press release. "With the Winter Olympics approaching, we know how much of a draw the sport of curling is so we can't wait to be the only hotel in which guests can showcase their skills in the city."

Curling is open to both hotel guests and any curling fans who want to give it a shot, and is open from noon to 10 p.m. every day.

For those who would rather stay on the ground, there is also iceless curling over at Bryant Park's Winter Village that has been open all winter. The Curling Café offers two packages, one for adults, which includes a complimentary carafe of wine or a bucket of beers, and one for families, which include a carafe of hot chocolate.

Reservations can be made in sizes of 1-4 or 5-8 for the curling lanes.