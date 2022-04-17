essex county airport

Winds Cause Small Plane Crash at NJ Airport; All 3 Passengers Uninjured

Police say the plane didn't touch down soon enough and crashed in a drainage brook off the runway

Three people aboard a small aircraft attempting to land at a New Jersey airport Sunday afternoon were forced to deboard in the middle of a drainage brook after the plane crashed just off the runway.

Emergency officials responded to the Essex County Airport around 2:40 p.m. after a 2020 Citation CJ3+ plane failed to come to a stop on the runway, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Strong cross winds at the time of the plane's landed kept the pilots from bringing the plane down early enough, causing it to touchdown too late and travel off the runway.

The plane's owner, the pilot and second in command were attempting to exit the plane where it crashed when authorities arrived, police said. None of the people on board were injured.

Multiple fire departments were dispatched to the crash site to help contain jet fuel spilling into the brook, police said.

