Window Washer Falls to Death at Brooklyn High-Rise in Apparent Accident

A worker died Friday morning from an apparent fall while working as a window washer at a high-rise building in Brooklyn, police said.

The 34-year-old man was found on a second-floor balcony of the DUMBO building around 8:30 a.m., authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man's identity was being held until family could be notified.

A law enforcement source said it appeared the man's harness malfunctioned before he fell from the 19th floor of the building.

Investigators said the fall appeared to be an accident, but the investigation is ongoing.

