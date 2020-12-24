Midtown

Window Falls From 82-Story Luxury Midtown Condo Tower Amid Strong Wind Threat

No injuries were reported

NBC Universal, Inc.

A glass window panel apparently fell from a building in midtown Manhattan Thursday. A high wind warning was in effect for the city at the time, but it wasn't immediately clear if that was a contributing factor.

The FDNY says it got a call about "falling debris" at 111 W. 57th Street shortly after 6 p.m. Most of the debris was on the 58th Street side of the address, which is an 82-story luxury condo tower, according to StreetEasy.

It wasn't immediately clear from which floor the panel fell.

Local

Garden State Parkway 4 hours ago

2 Dead, 4 Hurt as SUV Driver Flips and Hits 4 Cars on Garden State Parkway

COVID-19 7 hours ago

NJ Mandates COVID Testing for Flights From UK; NY Hospitalizations on Brink of 7,000

The Department of Buildings, Office of Emergency Management and management personnel with the building were notified of the incident.

All agencies remained on scene as of 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, but traffic was disrupted in the area for a time as officials investigated.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

MidtownManhattan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us