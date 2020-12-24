Window Falls From 82-Story Luxury Midtown Condo Tower Amid Strong Wind Threat

A glass window panel apparently fell from a building in midtown Manhattan Thursday. A high wind warning was in effect for the city at the time, but it wasn't immediately clear if that was a contributing factor.

The FDNY says it got a call about "falling debris" at 111 W. 57th Street shortly after 6 p.m. Most of the debris was on the 58th Street side of the address, which is an 82-story luxury condo tower, according to StreetEasy.

It wasn't immediately clear from which floor the panel fell.

The Department of Buildings, Office of Emergency Management and management personnel with the building were notified of the incident.

All agencies remained on scene as of 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, but traffic was disrupted in the area for a time as officials investigated.