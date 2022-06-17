Wind-Driven House Fire Burns 3 Structures on Queens Block: FDNY

At least three private dwellings were ablaze Friday afternoon in Queens as firefighters rushed to get control of a fire threatening more nearby homes.

The fire prompted a 5-alarm response from the FDNY, who responded to the Ozone Park structures around 2:30 p.m.

The initial fire spread to at least two neighboring structures within a couple hours and three firefighters were being treated for minor injuries, officials said.

Winds whipping through the area were proving a difficult challenge for crews trying to get a control of the fire.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries to residents living on the block.