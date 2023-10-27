Williamsburg Bridge closed for hours after man climbs structure: Officials

The Williamsburg Bridge was closed to all vehicle and subway traffic for hours throughout the morning commute after a man climbed up the structure, police said.

All lanes of the bridge connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan were shut down and blocked off by police, according to officials. The man climbed up around 3 a.m. and refused to come back down, leading to the shutdown that lasted nearly seven hours.

Trains along the J/M/Z lines were also stopped from crossing the bridge spanning the East River, leading to severe delays, the MTA said. Some 57th Street-bound M trains terminated at Myrtle Avenue-Broadway to provide service for Metropolitan Avenue-trains, according to the MTA.

Police were able to get in contact with the man around 9:45 a.m., bringing him safely back down and into custody. The 30-year-old man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said. It was not immediately clear if he would face charges.

Traffic ultimately reopened in both directions after 10 a.m.