‘Will You Marry Me?' Philly Man Proposes With Billboard on I-95

"Will You Marry Me?"

You might see a billboard asking this exact question if you're driving on I-95 this week.

Felipe Ferraz of Philadelphia's Morrell Park is using a digital billboard to propose to his girlfriend, Andressa Vilanova. The couple met in Newark, NJ in 2021 and they have a baby girl named Alice who is four months old.

"I want you for Today, Tomorrow and Forever. Andressa, Will You Marry Me? Vocè quer se casar comigo? I Love You. Felipe," the billboard reads.

The billboard is live and will appear for eight seconds every minute through Sunday, April 16.

The billboard is located on I-95 and Academy Road going north, just before Exit 32 to Academy Rd.

It can be seen from the shoulder and from State Road.

So what was Andressa's response?

Felipe told NBC10 she said "yes."

Congratulations Felipe and Andressa!