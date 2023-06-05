Wild video shows alleged drunk driver go on wrong-way rampage on Brooklyn street

A man in Brooklyn was arrested after hitting about 15 parked cars while speeding the wrong way down a Brooklyn street, police said, and the dangerous moments were caught on video.

The alleged drunk driver, identified as 47-year-old Ryan Austin, from Georgia, sparked the chaos on East 94th Street in East Flatbush around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. While behind the wheel of a white van, Austin plowed into car after car parked along the street as neighbors tried to break the driver's side window in an effort to stop him.

Police finally arrived at the scene and Austin was prevented from going any further.

Those who lived nearby came running out of their homes amid the loud crashes and screaming. Six people — including people in their cars and those on the sidewalk — were injured in all, but none of the injuries were considered to be serious, police said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"We just seen the car going back and forth, it sounds like gunshots but it’s like him hitting into all the cars. You see down the block and all cars are just destroyed, they trying to pull him out the car, you see a whole bunch of cops," said witness Nilah Quanvie.

Another witness said Austin didn't say anything when he was finally stopped, other than "screaming for the police to come and save him."

Austin was arrested and faces a slew of charges, including DWI, driving without a license and reckless endangerment. It was not immediately clear why the Georgia man was driving in Brooklyn