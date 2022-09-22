Manhattan

Wild Chair Attack Outside Manhattan Pizza Shop Leaves Diner With Broken Arm

The NYPD says it was unprovoked, and they have yet to bring the attacker into custody

NYPD

Cops are looking for a man they say violently threw a chair at a 66-year-old sitting outside a pizza shop in Manhattan, breaking his arm and stealing the phone he dropped in the chaos before fleeing the scene, authorities say.

The victim was sitting at an outdoor table in front of Amore Pizza Restaurant on West 58th Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday when cops say a stranger picked up a chair and threw it right at him. The stunned victim dropped his phone, which the chair-thrower grabbed as he fled the scene.

He was last seen running east on West 58th Street.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a broken bone in his forearm.

The attack was captured on surveillance footage, which cops shared (above). Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

