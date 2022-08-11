‘Fallout Shelter Near Me' Google Search Is Trending In New York — But Why?

What to Know Searches for "fallout shelter near me" in New York have dramitically increased in the last 24 hours, according to Google Trends.

Searches for "fallout shelter near me" in New York have dramatically increased in the last 24 hours, according to Google Trends Thursday afternoon.

Fear of nuclear disaster has lingered in the back of Americans' minds since it was first threatened decades ago, yet recent fears seem to lack a credible backbone.

So, why are New Yorkers feverishly googling where they can find a nuclear fallout shelter? There may be more than one reason.

The shelling of a Ukrainian nuclear plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made dozens of nuclear threats since the start of the war in Ukraine. After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Putin put his nuclear forces on high alert, alarming the West.

International fear of nuclear catastrophe grew on Monday after shelling over the weekend of a Russian-controlled Ukrainian power plant, Zaporizhzhia, that is almost twice Chornobyl's size, NBC News reports.

Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over who attacked Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

Ukraine, who claims Russian shelling hit the power plant on Friday and Saturday, has called for the site to be demilitarized, NBC News reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry alleges that it was Ukrainian artillery launched from a nearby town that damaged the plant.

Ukrainian state nuclear agency, Energoatom, quoted a Russian major-general saying that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant had been mined and that "there will be either Russian land or a scorched desert."

NBC New York has not verified claims from either side.

"I'm extremely concerned by the shelling at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond," Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a statement.

These statements have caused growing international fear that a nuclear disaster may be imminent as Ukraine's fight against Russia continues.

The 1986 disaster at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant near the northern Ukrainian city of Pripyat is considered the worst on record given the evacuation of more than 100,000 people living within nearly 19 miles, and resulting radiation detected across Europe, according to NBC News. Although, officially, fewer than 50 people died as a direct result of Chornobyl, a figure that scientists and environmental groups contest this number.

Meanwhile, a serious incident involving the Zaporizhzhia plant could mean the death of as many as 3 million people and affect 51 million through radiation, according to Ukrainian lawmakers, NBC News reports.

NYC Emergency Management's recent nuclear PSA

New York City Emergency Management shared a criticized video in July on steps to follow in the case of a nuclear attack.

"So there's been a nuclear attack. Don't ask me how or why. Just know that the big one has hit," says a woman entering the screen once the PSA begins.

The video highlights the three steps New Yorkers can take should they find themselves within the midst of nuclear fallout "as the threat landscape continues to evolve."

Viewers questioned the timing of the video release as Russian nuclear threats loom around the world, which has sparked international fear.

The corresponding press release for the video did make clear that "the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low," which had people questioning the necessity of the PSA.