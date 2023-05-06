Midtown

Why a Cannon Will Be Fired Repeatedly Saturday Morning On West Side of Manhattan

By Tom Shea

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're on the west side of Manhattan Saturday morning and hear a series of loud booms, don't be alarmed, there is nothing going wrong.

From 10:05 a.m.-10:10 a.m., there will be celebratory blank cannon fire in honor of the USS Cooperstown Commissioning Ceremony and rehearsal, police said Friday night.

The cannon will fire about 19 times, police said, so expect multiple booming noises to be heard throughout the area near Hudson River Greenway and West 48th Street. So those especially in the Hell's Kitchen area enjoying breakfast or an early brunch may be briefly disturbed.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Midtown
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us