Why a Cannon Will Be Fired Repeatedly Saturday Morning On West Side of Manhattan

If you're on the west side of Manhattan Saturday morning and hear a series of loud booms, don't be alarmed, there is nothing going wrong.

From 10:05 a.m.-10:10 a.m., there will be celebratory blank cannon fire in honor of the USS Cooperstown Commissioning Ceremony and rehearsal, police said Friday night.

The cannon will fire about 19 times, police said, so expect multiple booming noises to be heard throughout the area near Hudson River Greenway and West 48th Street. So those especially in the Hell's Kitchen area enjoying breakfast or an early brunch may be briefly disturbed.