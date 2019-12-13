SPCA

Who Threw This Puppy From a Moving Car? $2,000 Reward Offered for Info

It happened in Riverhead, Long Island on Wednesday -- but the witness only got the first three letters of the SUV's license plate

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who threw a puppy out of a car on Long Island this week.

The SPCA said it got a call Wednesday from someone who said he or she witnessed someone throw the 8-week-old pit bull mix out of a dark SUV around 7 a.m. in Riverhead. The vehicle was driving east on Route 25, near Calverton Cemetery, the witness said.

The first three letters on the license plate of the vehicle involved are TZR, according to the SPCA. The dog has been taken to an animal hospital and, based on SPCA photos, appears to be mostly OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-372-7722.

